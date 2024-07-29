 
Swae Lee Faces Backlash Over Anti-Kamala Harris Comments
The Rae Sremmurd rapper lands in hot water following his recent social media statements against Kamala Harris and his criticisms over Joe Biden administration.

  Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Swae Lee, known for his role in the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, has stirred up a whirlwind of controversy after urging his followers not to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election. The rapper, who took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), expressed his disapproval of Harris and the current administration, leading to fierce backlash from users online.

In a series of posts, Swae Lee criticized the Biden administration for its financial policies, specifically the allocation of substantial aid to Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. He lamented, "I pay over millions in tax dollars every year this man Sent it to A whole nother country !!!!!!!!! Those lil dollars that come off your checks they gave it away !!!!!!!"

He argued that these funds could have been better spent within the United States, stating that every American citizen could have received $200,000 instead.

Swae Lee's comments didn't stop there. He took direct aim at Vice President Harris, suggesting that her policies have not been beneficial to black communities. "My black people she don't do nothing but sign off on things against yall… (us) voting just cuz you think she's black is not going to end in your favor," he wrote.

Among his criticisms, Swae Lee shared a video from the 2019 Democratic presidential debate where Harris was scrutinized by Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. In the clip, Gabbard accused Harris of having a troubling prosecutorial record, highlighting her role in incarcerating individuals for marijuana offenses and allegedly blocking evidence that could have freed an innocent man from death row.

Unsurprisingly, Swae Lee's comments ignited a firestorm on social media. Many users were quick to denounce his views, with some saying, "You are out of your damn mind," and others choosing to unfollow him. One critic harshly put it, "Who is really taking political advice from a ninja who doesn't look like he showers regularly," to which Swae Lee retorted, "My shower bigger than your house."

Despite the negative feedback, Swae Lee found support among a segment of his followers. Some praised him for speaking his mind in an industry where differing opinions can lead to being "canceled." One fan commented, "Admirable, especially in your industry where people get canceled for not following the herd."

