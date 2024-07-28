Comic-Con 2024: 'Thunderbolts' Gets Mysterious Asterisk in Its Title, Offers First Footage

Movie

Marvel Studios has once again set the stage for excitement with their latest reveal as 'Thunderbolts*' cast take over Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

AceShowbiz - In a packed Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Marvel Studios confirmed the official title of their upcoming movie as "Thunderbolts*". This revelation, teased through a set video from star Florence Pugh, left fans buzzing with questions about the peculiar asterisk.

Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios' president, hinted during the panel that the significance of the asterisk would become apparent only once the film hits theaters. Feige reiterated that the meaning behind the asterisk will be explained through the film's events, specifically towards its end.

The "Thunderbolts*" movie assembles a formidable cast, including Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Lewis Pullman as The Sentry, and Geraldine Viswanathan. Jake Schreier, known for "Paper Towns" and "Beef", is directing, with a script penned by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo.

During the Comic-Con panel, exclusive footage from "Thunderbolts*" was showcased, hinting at the film's gritty tone and complex narrative. As described by Brandon Davis from inside Hall H, the footage sees Yelena visiting Alexei's rundown apartment, revealing a mix of humor and tension as he tries to clean up hastily.

Meanwhile, Bucky appears in a courtroom, and U.S. Agent is seen engaging with media coverage of his fall from grace. Action-packed sequences include Yelena infiltrating a facility, engaging in a fierce hallway fight reminiscent of "Black Widow," and being ambushed by U.S. Agent.

The trailer also teases a potential team-up orchestrated by Valentina, with the tagline "Careful Who You Assemble" suggesting the film's dark and suspenseful undertone. There's also speculation among fans that the "Thunderbolts" might serve as sacrificial lambs or transform into the "Dark Avengers," an infamous storyline from Marvel Comics.

In addition to "Thunderbolts*", Marvel's upcoming slate includes highly anticipated titles like "Deadpool & Wolverine" (July 26, 2025), "Captain America: Brave New World" (February 14, 2025), and "The Fantastic Four" (July 25, 2025). "Thunderbolts*" itself is slated for release on May 5, 2025, rounding out the new Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans at the panel were particularly thrilled by the theatrics, with David Harbour appearing in character as Alexi Shostakov and playfully chiding his co-stars for not dressing up. This playful interaction added to the excitement and anticipation for what promises to be another blockbuster in Marvel's ever-expanding universe.