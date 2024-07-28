Taylor Swift Laughs Off On-Stage Blunder, Reacts to Paris Olympics' Ad Using Her Song

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Music

When it comes to balancing stardom with spontaneity, Taylor Swift proves she can do it all, even under the bright lights of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

AceShowbiz - On Saturday, July 27, Taylor Swift, 34, took the stage for her first show at the Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany, as part of her Eras Tour. During her performance, she had a minor misstep, flubbing the opening notes on the piano. "Sometimes you just don't hit the right note, do you?" she joked before flawlessly transitioning into her medley of "Evermore" tracks "Ivy" and "Reputation" song "Call It What You Want."

These musical hiccups aren't a first for Swift, who experienced a similar issue during her Milan stop. "We have finally broken this thing," she quipped as a crew member fixed her piano on stage. But Swift's ability to laugh off such moments and continue performing is a testament to her professionalism and knack for captivating her audience.

Before her Munich performances, Swift also shared a sentimental backstory about the creation of her album "Folklore" during the COVID-19 lockdown. Reflecting on the album's fourth anniversary, she revealed, "You can't have hair and makeup. You can't have wardrobe. You just have to do it yourself." She recorded songs with producers Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner over the phone, describing the process as challenging but fulfilling.

The Grammy-winning artist also made waves at the Paris Olympics as her live rendition of "...Ready for It?" is featured in a new NBC commercial promoting the network's coverage of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. "So ready to scream at my tv cheering for these athletes," Swift responded on Instagram, demonstrating her enthusiasm for the event.

The ad spotlights U.S. Olympic stars including Noah Lyles, LeBron James, Carissa Moore, and Jagger Eaton, with a special appearance by famed gymnast Simone Biles. Alongside Swift's bold "Reputation" album opener, Biles cheekily asks, "Are you guys ready for it?" to wrap up the energetic promo.

Amidst her hectic European tour, Swift took time to support her close pals as well. In a hilariously cheeky post, she hyped up Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's new movie "Deadpool & Wolverine" while letting it slip her role as a godmother to the couple's children.

After thrilling her fans in Munich, Swift is set to continue her tour in Austria and Poland, with her European leg concluding in London. Despite minor setbacks and the inherent challenges of live performances, Swift's adaptability and vibrant energy ensure she remains a prominent figure both on stage and in the hearts of her fans.