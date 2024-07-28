Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Face Tax Lien Amid Ongoing Split

Instagram Celebrity

Amid their ongoing separation, Kyle Richards and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky have been hit with a tax lien, further complicating their financial entanglement.

AceShowbiz - Reality stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been issued a $6,542 tax lien by the California Franchise Tax Board, dated June 25, 2024, for unpaid taxes from 2022. The tax lien pertains to their marital home in Encino, purchased in 2017 for $8.2 million.

In March, it was reported that Umansky had moved out of the home into a West Hollywood condo, as the couple continues to negotiate the terms of their separation. While a $6.5k lien may not be significant given their net worths, The Agency co-founder remains responsible for a total of $31,464.50 in unpaid taxes for 2022 and 2023, incurred by his various real estate offices.

This latest tax lien adds to the couple's previous financial issues. In April 2022, they were given a $13,707.47 state tax lien for unpaid taxes from 2020, which they paid off in July 2022. However, Umansky's UMRO Realty Corp/The Agency was subsequently slapped with liens amounting to $30,892.73 in 2022 and 2023.

Richards and Umansky separated in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. Sharing three daughters, they also have other residences, including a vacation home in Aspen and a property in La Quinta. They previously sold a home in Bel Air for $6.1 million in 2022.

The news of their latest tax lien comes shortly after Umansky was photographed kissing 33-year-old actress Nikita Kahn in Greece while Richards has been rumored to be in a relationship with country music singer Morgan Wade. However, Richards has denied these reports.

Richards has stated that managing money matters post-separation is challenging, but not her primary concern. "It's very clean cut, everything's half, regardless. That's not an issue for me," she said. "We did not have a prenup. My husband did not have a penny when I married him."

Despite their split, they remain married to each other and appear on reality show together.