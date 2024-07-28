Comic-Con 2024: 'The Penguin' New Trailer Dives Into Gotham's Underworld

TV

'The Penguin', the HBO Max limited series starring Colin Farrell as the enigmatic villain, is teased in a new trailer and a star-studded panel at Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con.

AceShowbiz - Colin Farrell's transformation into the unrecognizable Oz Cobb for HBO's "The Penguin" has been a labor of love. The series, which bridges the gap between Matt Reeves' "The Batman" and the upcoming sequel, will premiere on HBO Max on September 19.

At San Diego Comic-Con's Hal H, Farrell, joined virtually by castmates Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, and showrunner Lauren LeFranc, premiered a new trailer that delves deeper into Oz's plans for Gotham's criminal underworld. The footage reveals Oz's aspirations for power and his ruthless determination to seize control.

"The Penguin" was originally conceived as an HBO Max exclusive but has since been rebranded as an HBO series due to its exceptional quality. The show's eight episodes will follow Oz as he rebuilds his crime empire and navigates the power vacuum left by Carmine Falcone's death.

The series also features a stellar cast, including Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell, Clancy Brown, James Madio, Scott Cohen, Michael Zegen, Carmen Ejogo, and Theo Rossi.

In addition to the trailer, Comic-Con attendees enjoyed a panel discussion with Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, and producer Craig Zobel. Reeves revealed that the Penguin's story initially appeared in the script for "The Batman Part II," but HBO requested a "marquee character" for their streaming service.

Based on characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, "The Penguin" is produced by Warner Bros. Television, DC Studios, 6th & Idaho Productions, and Dylan Clark Productions. The series expands the universe of Matt Reeves' "The Batman" and promises a gritty, violent tale of ambition and betrayal.