Comic-Con 2024: Minnie Driver Joins 'Batman: Caped Crusader' as Female Penguin

The animated world of Gotham City is expanding with Minnie Driver voicing a gender-swapped Penguin in the highly anticipated series 'Batman: Caped Crusader' - premiering August 1.

Jul 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Minnie Driver is diving into the DC animated universe in an unexpected but thrilling role. On Saturday, July 27, during the "Batman: Caped Crusader" panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Prime Video announced Driver as the voice of Oswalda Cobblepot, a gender-swapped version of The Penguin.

Executive producer Bruce Timm kicked off the panel with a video message welcoming fans and setting the stage for the world premiere screening of the first episode, where fans got their first look at Driver's portrayal of The Penguin. Following the screening, Driver joined executive producer Matt Reeves and co-stars Hamish Linklater and Jamie Chung for a lively discussion about the show and their roles in it.

The day before, Prime Video offered fans a sneak peek of the series by unveiling an exclusive clip from "Batman: Caped Crusader" during their "Adapting Fan Favorites: A Conversation with Prime Video's Adult Animation Creators" panel. This panel also featured insights from other popular series like "Invincible," "Hazbin Hotel," "The Legend of Vox Machina," and "Sausage Party: Foodtopia."

Scheduled to stream exclusively on Prime Video starting August 1, "Batman: Caped Crusader" promises to offer a fresh take on the Dark Knight's story. According to the official synopsis, the plot centers around Batman's heroic crusade, which attracts unexpected allies within the Gotham City Police Department and City Hall, but also spawns deadly, unforeseen ramifications.

Hamish Linklater lends his voice to Bruce Wayne, who becomes something both more and less than human - the BATMAN. Jamie Chung voices Harley Quinn, with Christina Ricci as Catwoman, and Diedrich Bader as Harvey Dent rounding out part of the star-studded cast. Other notable voices include Mckenna Grace, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Tom Kenny, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment, and Toby Stephens.

With a team of acclaimed creators like Bruce Timm and J.J. Abrams behind the scenes, along with an impressive ensemble cast, "Batman: Caped Crusader" is shaping up to be a must-watch series for fans in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.