Wesley Snipes Finally Addresses 'Blade: Trinity' Feud With Ryan Reynolds

Recently reunited in 'Deadpool and Wolverine,' Wesley Snipes and Ryan Reynolds have proved that time heals all wounds, both in the Marvel universe and in Hollywood itself.

Jul 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - The release of "Deadpool & Wolverine" has fans buzzing, and not just for the epic showdown between beloved characters. The film marks a significant milestone in the reconciliation of two actors who once had a friction. Wesley Snipes returns as Blade, joining Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, twenty years after their joint appearance in 2004's "Blade: Trinity."

Time has since smoothed over past differences. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Snipes opened up about his views on Reynolds' unique comedic style, "Some of the things he did back in those days, that's not really my humor. I'm not tuned in that way. So I thought, 'Well, it's a little over the top for me.' "

Yet, Snipes has come to appreciate Reynolds' antics in their modern context, "Seeing him do it and do it well, Ryan does something that most people can't do. He's unique in that way and has found a fantastic niche for himself doing what he does. It was enjoyable. It was enjoyable to work with him. It was enjoyable to revisit."

Meanwhile, in a 2004 interview with IGN, Reynolds explained that the rumored friction between him and Snipes during "Blade: Trinity" was a blend of truth and exaggeration. He attributed the tension largely to Snipes' method acting approach.

"He would remain in character permanently, suggesting that he never met Snipes, only Blade," Reynolds remarked. This steadfast commitment blurred the lines between personal and professional dynamics on set. Nevertheless, Reynolds expressed high regard for Snipes, clarifying that reports of their discord were "overblown."

Reflecting on those times, Reynolds shared an incident that paralleled on-screen friction with real-life tension. "There's a moment in the movie where I look up at [co-star] Jessica [Biel] and I swear to God, I didn't even know the cameras were rolling anymore and I say, 'He hates me, doesn't he?' And she's like, 'Yeah.' I'm just saying this about my relationship as Ryan Reynolds to this guy, and it works."

This raw spontaneity resulted in some memorable ad-libs, encapsulating the complex dynamics both characters and actors were navigating.

This reconciliation has not only been a personal victory for Snipes and Reynolds but also a treat for their fans, who now have the pleasure of watching two seasoned actors bring depth and history to their characters in "Deadpool & Wolverine." The collaboration demonstrates how time, maturity, and perhaps a few superpowers can mend bridges and create on-screen magic.