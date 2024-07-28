Harrison Butker and Piers Morgan Blast Drag Queen Show at Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Celebrity

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and TV host Piers Morgan expressed outrage over the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, which featured drag queens performing a recreation of the Last Supper.

AceShowbiz - Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker ignited a firestorm on social media after expressing his shock and disapproval of the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, which featured drag queens recreating the Last Supper. The pro football player, who is open about his Christian values, took to Instagram and X to voice his concerns.

"This is crazy," Butker, 29, wrote via his Instagram Story, accompanying a clip of the segment on Friday. Butker then quoted a Bible verse from Galatians, "Be not deceived, God is not mocked. For what things a man shall sow, those also shall he reap. For he that soweth in his flesh, of the flesh also shall reap corruption. But he that soweth in the spirit, of the spirit shall reap life everlasting."

Several public figures, including talk show host Piers Morgan, sided with Butker. Morgan commented on X, saying, "Btw, what the f**k was all this about? A drag queen mockery of the Last Supper at the Olympics? Would they have mocked any other religion like this? Appalling decision."

Amidst the uproar, a Paris 2024 spokesperson defended the performance, stating it was intended to "celebrate community and tolerance" and was inspired by Leonardo Da Vinci's famous painting.

However, not everyone agreed with Butker and Morgan's stance. Critics argued that the two were overreacting and that their objections stemmed from a dislike of drag performances. One user on X wrote, "Pretty funny watching Harrison Butker, Piers Morgan and others make fools of themselves attacking an artist's rendition of… an artist's rendition… at the Olympics Opening Ceremony."

Another critic suggested that Butker should face consequences for his comments, stating, "Seriously with what Butker just said about the drag queens on the Olympics is disgusting and the only thing that is CRAZY IS THE FACT HE THINKS ITS OK TO SAY THAT @harrisonbutker @Chiefs Need to send him packing ASAP."

Butker's outspokenness is not new. In May, he delivered a controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College, where he discussed topics like abortion, IVF, and cultural values, drawing significant backlash. Stars like Katy Perry and Serena Williams called him out for his conservative views.

Despite the criticism, Butker has defended his views, with supporters like Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt and teammate Travis Kelce backing his right to express his opinions.