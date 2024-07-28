'Real Housewives' Dating Show Spinoff Announced by Peacock: Here Are the Cast!

TV

Peacock is bringing a fresh twist to reality TV dating with 'Love Hotel,' a new series featuring four eligible singles vying for the hearts of four iconic 'Real Housewives' stars.

AceShowbiz - Peacock has announced a new reality dating series, "Love Hotel," where four eligible singles will compete to win the affection of Luann de Lesseps, Shannon Storms Beador, Gizelle Bryant, and Ashley Darby from the "Real Housewives" franchise. The show is currently in pre-production, under the working title "Love Hotel," and will film in September in Cabo San Lucas.

The "Real Housewives" stars featured in the show are all currently single. De Lesseps (59), Bryant (53), Storms Beador (60), and Darby (36) have openly shared their romantic journeys on their respective shows. Darby remains estranged from her husband, Michael Darby, but a divorce filing is yet to be made.

Storms Beador, who finalized her divorce from David Beador in 2019, has since dated John Janssen. However, their on-again, off-again relationship recently ended after Storms Beador's arrest for an alleged DUI and hit-and-run. Janssen is now dating another Housewife Jennifer Pedranti.

Peacock has a history of producing "Real Housewives" spin-off series, including the popular "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip." This new dating concept marks a departure from the franchise's traditional format and is expected to offer a unique blend of romance, drama, and the signature personalities of the "Real Housewives."

The show is expected to premiere sometime next year, giving "Real Housewives" fans a chance to witness the relationships of their favorite stars from a fresh perspective.