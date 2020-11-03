 
 

Wesley Snipes Blames Racism in Response to Patton Oswalt's Violent Claims on 'Blade: Trinity' Set

New Line Cinema
Movie

The Blade depicter sarcastically remarks that Oswalt is 'a reliable authority on me,' after the latter revealed that Snipes was difficult to work with and even tried to strangle director David Goyer.

  Nov 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Wesley Snipes has denied Patton Oswalt's allegations about his diva behaviors on the set of 2004's movie "Blade: Trinity". Telling his side of the story in an interview with The Guardian, the 58-year-old actor insinuated that his co-star made demeaning claims about him because he's black.

"A reliable authority on me," he sarcastically said of the stand-up comedian, who also starred in the horror movie. "Let me tell you one thing. If I had tried to strangle David Goyer, you probably wouldn't be talking to me now. A black guy with muscles strangling the director of a movie is going to jail, I guarantee you," he responded to Oswalt's claim that he "tried to strangle the director, David Goyer." He firmly denied it, saying, "Did I go to jail for strangling him? Never happened."

When asked about Oswalt's claim that "he would only communicate through Post-it notes. And he would sign each Post-it note 'From Blade'," Snipes replied, "Once again, Mr Oswalt is the authority. Hohoho! Why do people believe this guy's version of this story? Answer me that."

He went accusing Oswalt of singling him out due to his race, saying, "This is part of the challenges that we as African Americans face here in America - these microaggressions. The presumption that one white guy can make a statement and that statement stands as true!"

  See also...

"Why would people believe his version is true? Because they are predisposed to believing the black guy is always the problem," he hit back at the allegations. "And all it takes is one person, Mr Oswalt, who I really don't know. I can barely remember him on the set, but it's fascinating that his statement alone was enough to make people go: 'Yeah, you know Snipes has got a problem.' "

Asserting his role behind the scenes, Snipes said, "I remind you that I was one of the executive producers of the project. I had contractual director approval. I was not just the actor for hire. I had au-thor-i-ty to say, to dictate, to decide. This was a hard concept for a lot of people to wrap their heads around."

Oswalt made the damning allegations against Snipes in an interview with the AV Club in 2012. He said that the "Demolition Man" star was "f**king crazy in a hilarious way."

Khloe Kardashian Denies Pregnancy Rumors, Reveals Couple Halloween Costume With Tristan Thompson

Rich The Kid Accused of Lying About Donald Trump Team's Plea for Endorsement
