 
 

Wesley Snipes Seeking New Talent to Lead His All-Female Action Film Franchise

The former 'Blade' actor has announced a big-screen project described as a 'Foxy Brown meets Mission: Impossible' and is now on the hunt for a fresh femme fatale.

  • Nov 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Wesley Snipes has abandoned plans to return to the big screen in a "Blade" revamp and is now launching his own action movie franchise.

The movie star reveals his new project, "Indigo", is "Foxy Brown meets Mission: Impossible" and he's on the hunt for fresh talent to lead the cast.

"We are looking for new talent and want to discover a new female action star, a woman of colour, and a bunch of her girlfriends who do their La Femme Nikita thing," Snipes tells the "Life Is... with Damien King Lee" podcast.

"We are doing a global virtual casting. We have a body movement specialist, where we would take them through a training programme, bringing grand masters from various disciplines like martial arts, dance, cinematography, directing; all of the things that go into the qualities that you need to become an action star."

"It's the next Blade 4 kind of stuff that we didn't do with Marvel - we're doing it ourselves. We have all of that Blade-esque mixed, hybrid type of action content."

Earlier this year (20), Snipes told fans he supports Mahershala Ali's casting as vampire vigilante Blade in a revamp of his 1990s action-horror film trilogy.

"To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx (sic)," Wesley told ComicBook.com. "Although the news comes as a surprise, it's ALL GOOD. Such is the 'business' of 'entertainment...!'

"Congratulations and Salaam (peace) to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah (God willing), we will someday work together."

