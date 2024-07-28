Comic-Con 2024: 'Fantastic Four' Villain Galactus Teased With Spectacular Drone Show

Movie

Marvel Studios lit up the San Diego night sky with a spectacular drone and fireworks show, teasing their upcoming 'Fantastic Four' movie and its legendary villain, Galactus.

AceShowbiz - Marvel has once again taken San Diego Comic-Con by storm, quite literally, with a dazzling drone and fireworks display that left fans in awe. On the evening of July 25, following the highly-anticipated "Deadpool & Wolverine" panel, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige directed attendees to look to the sky at precisely 9:40 PM above PetCo Park. What unfolded was nothing short of a visual masterpiece.

As the clock struck the appointed time, the night sky illuminated with drones forming the ominous figure of Galactus, Marvel's cosmic villain known for devouring planets to sustain his life force.

The drones then reassembled to create the iconic "4" symbol, teasing the highly anticipated "Fantastic Four" movie. The spectacle was capped off with a burst of vibrant fireworks, electrifying the atmosphere and capturing the excitement of everyone present.

Ralph Ineson, known for his role in "The Witch," has been cast as Galactus. He will join a stellar cast featuring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Additionally, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are set to appear in undisclosed roles.

Directed by Matt Shakman of "WandaVision" fame, the new "Fantastic Four" movie sets itself apart with its unique setting - a version of 1960s New York that fans have never seen before. Feige hinted at this during an appearance on The Official Marvel Podcast, leaving fans to speculate how this twist will play into the film's storyline.

The excitement doesn't stop there. Marvel's Hall H panel on Saturday, July 27, is expected to shed more light on the project, with potential appearances from the cast and possibly even a few new trailers.

Fans are also buzzing with speculation about other Marvel stars showing up, following Kevin Feige's star unveiling on the Hollywood Walk of Fame attended by notable figures like Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, and Brie Larson.

Marvel's big reveal has certainly set the stage for an exhilarating Comic-Con weekend, promising fans an immersive peek into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The "Fantastic Four" movie is scheduled to blaze into theaters on July 25, 2025, and if the drone show is any indication, it's set to be a cosmic spectacle that's out of this world.