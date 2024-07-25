'Fantastic Four' Cast Assembles for 'First Mission' in Behind-the-Scene Picture

Instagram Movie

Pedro Pascal has delighted fans by sharing a photo of him with 'Fantastic Four' co-stars Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the movie started its production.

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - In a thrilling revelation, Pedro Pascal has shared the first behind-the-scenes image of the "Fantastic Four" cast on Instagram, captioning it with "Our first mission." This highly anticipated photo has set the internet abuzz with excitement, spotlighting Marvel's next Superhero team as they gear up for their big-screen introduction.

Pascal, donning the mantle of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, is joined by Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Fans are eagerly anticipating their dynamic chemistry, evident from the group's camaraderie in the shared image.

Julia Garner is set to portray The Silver Surfer while Ralph Ineson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Natasha Lyonne round out the impressive supporting cast in undisclosed roles.

"Fantastic Four" is helmed by Matt Shakman, best known for his directorial prowess in "WandaVision" and "Game of Thrones," with production commencing in London later this month. "Fantastic Four" will be based on a script developed by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. Additionally, Peter Cameron from "WandaVision" has contributed to the script, ensuring a fresh perspective for the classic tale.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has teased fans with intriguing details, confirming that this movie will be a 1960s period piece set in New York City. He elaborated on the creative team's vision, noting, "There was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air making a 4 symbol and there was a cityscape in the corner of that image. There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn't look exactly like the New York that we know, or the New York that existed in the '60s in our world. Those are smart observations, I'll say."

This nuanced approach adds a unique layer to the film, setting it apart from other Marvel productions.

Joseph Quinn, while promoting "A Quiet Place: Day One," expressed his enthusiasm about the project, emphasizing the importance of getting the story right. "There are aspects of it that are very different to other Marvel films... The script is brilliant. I'm delighted to have this opportunity," Quinn remarked.

He highlighted the character-driven nature of superhero movies, stating, "Superhero movies are movies about people. And if we're invested in the people and the characters and the peril and the spectacle, then that's why people go to the theaters to watch films."

As Marvel's "Fantastic Four" gears up for its July 25, 2025 release, excitement continues to build. With a stellar cast and creative team, fans have ample reason to look forward to this reimagining of the iconic super-team. Stay tuned for more updates as Marvel might just have a few surprises up its sleeves!