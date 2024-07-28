'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Star Josh Flagg Doubles Down on 'Selling Sunset' Criticism

Bravo TV

The 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' star has repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of the agents featured on the hit Netflix show, leading to ongoing drama.

AceShowbiz - In the world of glitzy real estate reality TV, drama isn't confined to the properties being sold. Josh Flagg from "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" has once again sparked controversy by questioning the credentials of the "Selling Sunset" cast.

The gloves came off when Josh Flagg appeared on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live.""No. I only like to watch licensed real estate brokers," Flagg said when asked if he watched the Oppenheim show, making it clear that he doesn't consider the Netflix show's cast to be on the same professional level.

Flagg's remarks are the latest in a series of jabs he has taken at "Selling Sunset." Last year, he went so far as to call the cast "actors" pretending to be real estate agents. This prompted a strong defense from Jason Oppenheim, founder of The Oppenheim Group, who assured that his agents, including Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, and Chrishell Stause, are indeed licensed professionals.

Despite these assurances, doubts about the show linger. Chrissy Teigen's 2020 tweet - "I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people" - added fuel to the fire. Heather Rae El Moussa countered this skepticism, recounting her success as an agent while urging Teigen to "look up the proof" and visit their office.

Moreover, the focus of "Selling Sunset" often extends beyond real estate transactions to the interpersonal drama within the team, possibly feeding into critiques like Flagg's. However, the show's numerous Emmy nominations suggest it has found a successful formula, blending real estate with reality TV drama.

Meanwhile, "MDLLA" continues to maintain its reputation as a serious real estate-focused show, evident from Josh Flagg's longevity and accolades in the industry.

The tension between these two shows illustrates a broader debate in reality TV: Should entertainment value trump professional credentials? As viewers, it's about what we find more compelling - real estate expertise or engaging drama.

