Comic-Con 2024: DC's 'Creature Commandos' Debuts First Trailer

James Gunn's new DC cinematic universe launches with 'Creature Commandos', an animated series featuring a team of monstrous misfits that will precede Gunn's 'Superman' film.

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - James Gunn's rebooted DC cinematic universe is set to kick off later this year with the animated series "Creature Commandos". Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con, the trailer showcases a peculiar group of characters recruited by Amanda Waller (played by Viola Davis) for dangerous missions.

When the Suicide Squad was outlawed, Waller found a loophole in using monsters and misfits instead of human prisoners. The Creature Commandos include Frankenstein (David Harbour), the Bride of Frankenstein (Indira Varma), Ilana Rostovic (Maria Bakalova), Doctor Phosphorous (Alan Tudyk), Nina Mazursky (Zoe Chao), G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn) and Weasel (Sean Gunn).

The trailer reveals the distinct personalities of these characters, with the Bride flaunting a rebellious attitude, Weasel's unusual urinary habits, Frankenstein's monstrous rage, and G.I. Robot's unwavering hatred for Nazis. The series is set to premiere on Max in December.

The Creature Commandos were first introduced in 1980 as a team of military superhumans. Gunn's adaptation retains the original premise of Frankenstein's monster joining forces with other creatures to fight Nazis in World War II, while incorporating characters from his "The Suicide Squad" film.

The voice cast also includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Steve Agee and more. Notably, Viola Davis reprises her role as Amanda Waller, who will also star in the upcoming "Waller" spin-off series.

Gunn and his co-chief Peter Safran have emphasized that the actors voicing the characters on the animated series may portray them in future live-action DC productions. For instance, Frank Grillo will play Rick Flag Sr. in "Peacemaker" season 2.