 
Bhad Bhabie All Smiles During PDA-Filled Outing With Le Vaughn After Accusing Him of Abuse
While she has yet to confirm whether she gave her relationship with Le Vaughn another try, Bhabie previously sparked reconciliation rumors by sharing on her Instagram Story a video of her making out with a man, who looks like him.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - It looks like Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli has gotten back together for real with Le Vaughn despite their recent altercations. Over the weekend, the OnlyFans creator was spotted smiling ear-to-ear during a PDA-filled outing with her baby daddy.

On Saturday, July 20, TMZ Celebrity Tour's bus saw the alleged back-on couple while rolling past Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills. In a video published by the outlet, the pair could be seen hugging and smooching.

Bhabie, who shares a baby daughter with Le Vaughn, was seemingly unbothered by being captured. The Internet personality even waved and smiled at the camera.

While she has yet to confirm whether she gave her relationship with Le Vaughn another try, Bhabie sparked reconciliation rumors between the two earlier that week by sharing on her Instagram Story a video of her making out with a man, who looks like him. She set the steamy footage to Lil Durk's song "Coming Clean".

Bhabie didn't give a context to the clip, but she tagged Le Vaughn in another Story. The mom of one posted a selfie showing her striking a sultry pose in a car. She captioned it, "Lucky you @xgamelv," seemingly insinuating that she has forgiven him.

Fans quickly took to social media to express their concerns for Bhabie, with one claiming, "This is how abuse works. Pray for her mind. She's trapped." Another weighed in, "they say it takes seven times to leave an abusive relationship...best wishes for her & her baby."

Bhabie previously announced her split from Le Vaughn and shared footage of her physical altercation with her then-ex. The "Gucci Flip Flops" femcee also posted two photos of her face covered in bruises but deleted them shortly afterward.

Days later, Bhabie denied that she was still living together with her "abusive" beau. After a fan accused her of not leaving Le Vaughn despite his alleged violent behavior, she fired back at the individual.

