Neve Campbell Confirms 'Scream 7' Filming Start After Delay

Despite a rocky road plagued with controversies and scheduling conflicts, the new installment of the slasher film series is not only happening, it's promising to be better than ever.

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Neve Campbell's iconic Sidney Prescott is back for "Scream 7" a.k.a. "Scream VII", and the highly anticipated sequel is finally gearing up for production. In an interview with IndieWire, Campbell revealed that filming for "Scream 7" will commence in December 2024.

The production was initially scheduled to begin in September, but was delayed due to scheduling conflicts. "I'm very, very happy it's happening," Campbell said. "We're going to have the time to get it really right."

The filming delay has been met with optimism, as it provides the creative team more time to refine the script and production. Campbell herself believes it's a good thing, ensuring that the sequel meets the high expectations of fans.

A series of controversies has plagued "Scream 7", including the departures of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. However, the return of Campbell and original screenwriter Kevin Williamson has brought stability to the project. Williamson is not only co-writing the film but also taking over as director from Christopher Landon.

Rumor has it that Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers may also make a comeback. The latest installment will reportedly involve a time jump, with Ghostface targeting Sidney Prescott's family. Patrick Dempsey is also being considered to reprise his role as Detective Mark Kincaid from "[mc=Scream 3]".

"Scream 7" release date remains unannounced. However, considering the late filming start, the movie is unlikely to arrive in theaters until early 2026. Paramount Pictures may opt for a release in April 2026, following the success of the previous "Scream" films in January and March.