Paris Hilton Channels Sailor Moon in Dreamy Cover Art of New Album 'Infinite Icon'

The 'Turn It Up' hitmaker offers social media users a look at the newly-released artwork of her forthcoming second studio album, which will be launched in September.

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton has revealed more details about her second studio album. Before launching "Infinite Icon", the "Turn It Up" hitmaker unveiled the dreamy Sailor Moon-themed cover art of the upcoming record.

On Friday, July 26, the 43-year-old hotel heiress offered social media users a look at the artwork, which she uploaded on her Instagram page. In the cover art, it can be seen that she is standing on a pink podium overlooking tall buildings in a city, colorful sky and the moon.

Paris rocks a pink bodysuit that comes with two long sleeves and a plunging neckline. She completes the look with a silver choker necklace. In addition, her long blonde locks are let loose as they blow over the breeze.

Along with the artwork, which is praised for "serving sailor moon realness," Paris announced in the caption of the post, "My #InfiniteIcon cover is finally here," adding a sparkle emoji. She went on to share, "I truly put my heart and soul into making this second album for my amazing fans."

Paris further voiced her excitement, "And I can't wait for you all to finally experience it on September 6th." She then spilled, "My CD is officially on presale at the link in my bio - your support would truly mean the world to me!" adding CD and red heart emojis. In the caption, she also mentioned those who contributed to the making of the artwork.

The post came after Paris released her collaborative track with Meghan Trainor titled "Chasin". On the song, the reality TV star sings, "You were my number one/ I put you first, I gave you love/ I gave you all my time, my energy/ But all along, you lied to me."

Paris continues, "What are you so afraid of?/ Wasn't I good to you?/ Don't I deserve the truth?/ I'm just sayin'/ What are you afraid of?/ I would've died for you/ Now I'm sayin' goodbye to you/ 'Cause I'm done chasin' your love."

For her part, Meghan sings, "I know what I deserve and what I want/ So if you hesitate, you ain't the one/ I'm lookin' for affection, gimme love/ Your little sweet talk ain't enough/ I want forever and always (Ooh)/ And, baby, you ain't my soulmate (Ooh)/ I'm done playing your games, oh."