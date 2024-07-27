GloRilla Applauded for Natural Beauty in New Steamy Mirror Selfies

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Yeah Glo!' raptress is showered with praise by many social media users for her 'natural features' after treating them to her never-before-seen mirror selfies.

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - GloRilla was showered with praise following her recent social media post. After treating her fans to her new steamy selfies, the "Yeah Glo!" raptress was applauded by many for her natural beauty.

On Friday, July 26, the 24-year-old artist offered social media users a look at her bare face. Making use of her Instagram page, she uploaded a series of mirror selfies highlighting her glowing makeup-free face.

In the photos, it could be seen that Glo was striking several poses in front of a huge mirror in what appeared to be her bathroom. One of the pictures captured her showing off her flat stomach. She was looking straight at the camera, holding her smartphone in one of her hands and giving a stern facial expression.

Another snap saw Glo, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, flashing her radiant smile. While turning off her body a little, she looked confident as she showcased her butt cheeks and huge back tattoo.

For the mirror selfies, the "On Wat U On" rapper looked stunning in a casual white-and-red outfit. She opted to wear a skin-tight white shirt that came with a red "b***h, I'm a leo" graphic on its front side. The crop top also had two short sleeves and a high neck design.

To match the graphic on her top, Glo put on a pair of skimpy red undies. Ditching her accessories, she styled her long platinum blonde tresses, which cascaded down her thighs, in a simple straight hairdo with her bangs parted to the side.

Along with the never-before-seen photos, the "Blessed" spitter wrote in the caption of the post, "You see what da shirt say [a slew of leo sign emojis] can't believe im turning 50 Sunday," making a reference to her 25th birthday on July 28.

After Glo shared the pictures, many Instagram users praised her for her stunning look. One in particular gushed, "She very pretty, she don't even need makeup." Similarly, another chimed in, "Glo wait im ngl if you don't wear makeup or anything you look 20x better." A third exclaimed, "Natural features are the best, she's so beautiful."