 
Comic-Con 2024: Daryl and Carol Reunite in 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Season 2 Trailer
The official trailer for season 2 of 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' is unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, revealing an emotional reunion between Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride as Daryl and Carol.

  • Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - On Friday, July 27, AMC unveiled a brand-new trailer for the second season of "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" at San Diego Comic-Con. The trailer marked the return of Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride together on screen for the first time since the original series concluded in 2022.

Fans have long-awaited the reunion of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), whose friendship captured hearts on the original show. Following McBride's departure from the initial spinoff due to logistical challenges, her return to the series is a momentous occasion.

The freshly released trailer showcases Daryl wandering through the French countryside and dealing with rumors of his demise. Simultaneously, Carol is determined to find her friend, enlisting the help of Ash, a survivor portrayed by "The Resident" alum Manish Dayal. As they plan an audacious voyage to Europe in a dilapidated plane, Carol's resilience shines through.

The action-packed footage also includes scenes of the ruins of the Louvre Museum, Carol battling camouflaged walkers, and Daryl showcasing his combat prowess. Despite the turmoil, Daryl admits to thinking about the people he left behind and hopes they're thinking of him too.

Reedus and McBride's elation is palpable as they discuss their return to the series. "To watch Melissa come to Europe and kick ass... that's been a real joy for me to watch," Reedus shared during the Comic-Con panel.

Season 2, set to premiere on September 29 on AMC and AMC+, promises fans emotive and action-filled adventures as Daryl contemplates returning to America and Carol strives to locate him. Additionally, the new season introduces Ash, a character both altruistic and self-serving, who forms a bond with Carol.

As the show progresses, Daryl and Carol's journey extends to Spain in season 3, with production set to commence in Madrid. Speaking about the upcoming season, McBride expressed her excitement, "There's still so much ahead to unpack in France for the coming season 2, and a breathtaking finale. And now Spain!"

