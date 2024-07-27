Comic-Con 2024: 'Snowpiercer' Cast Says Final Season Will Feature Tears and Triumph

AMC/Justina Mintz TV

The cast of the post-apocalyptic drama series speaks about the show's fifth and final season at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with director Christoph Schrewe expressed gratitude to fans.

AceShowbiz - The cast of "Snowpiercer" speaks about the show's fifth and final season at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Director Christoph Schrewe expressed gratitude to AMC and the loyal fans for their support after TNT canceled the show. Writer Paul Zbyszewski admitted the difficulty of crafting a series finale, describing it as "impossible."

The cast members of the post-apocalyptic drama series additionally shared their thoughts on the finale, with Mike O'Malley calling it "sad." Zbyszewski hinted at "a lot of love" in the episode. The panel also debuted a new teaser for the final season.

Jennifer Connelly, Sean Bean, Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov will join the returning cast in season 4, which takes place three years after the events of season 3. The storyline follows Melanie Cavill and Andre Layton leading separate groups on different trains.

The decision to move "Snowpiercer" to AMC comes after TNT scaled back its programming before the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger. Tomorrow Studios, the production company behind the show, expressed their excitement at the train finding a new home.

Season 4 will premiere on July 21 on AMC and AMC+, with ample time for new viewers to catch up on previous seasons. The final episode will air on a date yet to be announced.