 
Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent Over Travis Scott and Cuban Link Dating Rumors
After catching wind of a video featuring the 'Astroworld' rapper and the YouTube personality together, Rick quickly takes to social media to troll Fifty.

  • Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rick Ross clowned 50 Cent amid reports that the latter's ex Cuban Link is dating Travis Scott (II). After catching wind of a video featuring Travis and Cuban together, Rick quickly took to social media to troll Fifty.

In the clip, the "Astroworld" rapper could be seen heading to the hotel with the YouTube personality. The two hopped to the same car after bidding farewell with their friends. Rick wrote in his post, "Many men, many many many many men - @50cent."

Not stopping there, Rick shared a clip flaunting his shoe collection which included Travis' Cactus Jack Jordan sneakers to show support to Travis. "No Louis Vuittons today, no no no. We wearing Travis Scotts all week," he joked. "I’m going to Club LIV in them Travis Scotts."

Travis and Cuban sparked romance rumors after a video of them hanging out together emerged online on Friday, July 26. The former boyfriend of Kylie Jenner was seen wearing dark gray jeans and a black polo. As for Cuban, the fitness influencer donned a beige miniskirt and a white cropped tank.

In the wake of the dating rumors, some fans were quickly convinced of their possible romance. "He has no reason to hide behind closed doors now with his other women," one person commented.

"Travis definitely has a thing for thick women, she looks all natural too. Good for him," another added. Supporting the rumored couple, one user noted, "I want it to be serious [side eye] but we just gotta wait."

Another fan, however, expressed doubt on the pair. "Even if it was serious, I don’t see him publicly claiming a woman like he did Kylie. We will probably never know unless she gets pregnant," the person said. Travis and Kylie share two kids, Stormi and Aire, together.

50 Cent, on the other hand, has yet to comment on the dating rumors. The pair began dating in 2019 but seemingly broke up earlier this year.

