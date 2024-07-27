 
New 'Wicked' Trailer Unveils First Look at Ethan Slater's Boq
Universal Pictures
Movie

The latest trailer for the upcoming 'Wicked' movie adaptation debuts during the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, offering new insights into the film and its cast.

  • Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - As Jon M. Chu's first of two "Wicked" adaptations approaches its November 22 release date, Universal Pictures has released a new trailer that provides a first look at Ethan Slater in the role of Boq. Slater, an accomplished Broadway actor best known for playing SpongeBob SquarePants on stage, joins a star-studded cast that includes Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

  Editors' Pick

In the stage play, Boq is a munchkin student at Shiz University who initially sets his sights on Glinda but later falls for Elphaba's sister, Nessarose. Although Boq does not have his own song in the original show, he plays an integral role in the story.

The new trailer also features footage of Cynthia Erivo flying on a broomstick, as well as a glimpse of Munchkinland. Other cast members featured in the trailer include Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Peter Dinklage as the voice of Doctor Dillamond, Keala Settle as the new character Miss Coddle, and Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Glinda's friends Pfannee and ShenShen.

"Wicked: Part One" is set to hit theaters on November 22, with "Part Two" following on November 26, 2025.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
'Wicked' Flies Into Theaters Early, Avoids Disney's 'Moana 2'

'Wicked' Flies Into Theaters Early, Avoids Disney's 'Moana 2'

Ariana Grande Addresses Speaking Voice Change for 'Wicked' Role

Ariana Grande Addresses Speaking Voice Change for 'Wicked' Role

Magical New 'Wicked' Trailer Delves Into Poignant Story of Glinda and Elphaba's Friendship

Magical New 'Wicked' Trailer Delves Into Poignant Story of Glinda and Elphaba's Friendship

Super Bowl LVIII: Ariana Grande Shocked by Cynthia Erivo's Look in First 'Wicked' Teaser Trailer

Super Bowl LVIII: Ariana Grande Shocked by Cynthia Erivo's Look in First 'Wicked' Teaser Trailer

Latest News
Unlock Your Career With International Travel Internship Opportunities in Travel Internships
  • Jul 27, 2024

Unlock Your Career With International Travel Internship Opportunities in Travel Internships

Donald Trump Struck by Bullet in Assassination Attempt, FBI Confirms
  • Jul 27, 2024

Donald Trump Struck by Bullet in Assassination Attempt, FBI Confirms

Understanding Grit versus Resilience: Exploring Key Differences in Grit
  • Jul 27, 2024

Understanding Grit versus Resilience: Exploring Key Differences in Grit

Fan Frenzy Interrupts Jason Aldean's Concert in Savannah
  • Jul 27, 2024

Fan Frenzy Interrupts Jason Aldean's Concert in Savannah

Guided vs. Solo Jungle Trekking Experiences: Discover the Best Way to Explore Jungle Trekking
  • Jul 27, 2024

Guided vs. Solo Jungle Trekking Experiences: Discover the Best Way to Explore Jungle Trekking

Comic-Con 2024: 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Stars Tease a 'More Mature' Season 2
  • Jul 27, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Stars Tease a 'More Mature' Season 2