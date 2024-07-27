New 'Wicked' Trailer Unveils First Look at Ethan Slater's Boq

Universal Pictures Movie

The latest trailer for the upcoming 'Wicked' movie adaptation debuts during the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, offering new insights into the film and its cast.

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - As Jon M. Chu's first of two "Wicked" adaptations approaches its November 22 release date, Universal Pictures has released a new trailer that provides a first look at Ethan Slater in the role of Boq. Slater, an accomplished Broadway actor best known for playing SpongeBob SquarePants on stage, joins a star-studded cast that includes Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

In the stage play, Boq is a munchkin student at Shiz University who initially sets his sights on Glinda but later falls for Elphaba's sister, Nessarose. Although Boq does not have his own song in the original show, he plays an integral role in the story.

The new trailer also features footage of Cynthia Erivo flying on a broomstick, as well as a glimpse of Munchkinland. Other cast members featured in the trailer include Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Peter Dinklage as the voice of Doctor Dillamond, Keala Settle as the new character Miss Coddle, and Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Glinda's friends Pfannee and ShenShen.

"Wicked: Part One" is set to hit theaters on November 22, with "Part Two" following on November 26, 2025.