Don Toliver Fans Enraged After Donald Trump Uses the MC's 'ATTITUDE' to Soundtrack Campaign Video

The TikTok video, which went viral on social media on Thursday, July 25, shows the Republican presidential candidate slamming Vice President Kamala Harris.

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Don Toliver's fans weren't happy upon learning that Donald Trump used "ATTITUDE" for one of his campaign videos. Many were fuming after the former president's TikTok account uploaded a clip of him taking jabs at Kamala Harris, with the track playing in the backdrop.

Toliver has yet to react to Trump's post. Fans, however, have taken to social media to express their frustration. "Don Toliver [better] not endorse Trump. That's all I'ma say," one user penned on X, formerly Twitter.

Someone else tweeted, "[Trump is] bastardizing one of the best songs of the year, [shaking my head]." A different individual added, "No way Trump used Don Toliver’s song for his campaign video," adding the crying face emoji.

Toliver himself wasn't a fan of Trump. Back in 2020, the rapper voiced his happiness about the 78-year-old losing to Joe Biden. "Trump [is] out of office, it's my mom's birthday, and I just caught another plaque. Safe to say, 'Today was [a] good day,' " he tweeted at the time.

"ATTITUDE" served as a pre-release single for Toliver's latest album, "HARDSTONE PSYCHO". The set included 16 songs in total, with features from Teezo Touchdown, Future, Metro Boomin, Kodak Black, Cash Cobain, Charlie Wilson, and Travis Scott (II).

Additional standout cuts included “5 TO 10,” “PURPLE RAIN,” and “BROTHER STONE.” He added four new tracks, two of which contained contributions from Lil Uzi Vert and Yeat, respectively, a few days after the original LP came out.