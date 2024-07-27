 
Coi Leray Wonders Why Being Skinny Becomes a Trend Now as She's Got Bullied for Years
Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
Celebrity

Back in June 2021, Coi opened up about the criticism she faced over her natural figure. "My body is always trending," she wrote on X at the time. "I don't understand."

  Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Coi Leray claimed she's been "bullied" for her shape for years. Now that being "skinny" has become popular, the "Players" hitmaker was wondering what changed.

"Everybody skinny now," the 27-year-old wrote on X, formerly Twitter on Thursday, July 25. "I thought skinny wasn't it ? I got bullied for being skinny for 5 years … lol what changed yall minds?"

The post has since been flooded with mixed comments from fans. One critic also joined in by telling Coi to "shut up." In response, the daughter of Benzino fired back, "You shut up b***h wassup."

Back in June 2021, Coi opened up about the criticism she faced over her natural figure. "My body is always trending," she wrote on X at the time. "I don't understand. Is there a certain way I'm supposed to look? Help me understand. In the Bible, is it a sin to be thin? Help me understand."

In December 2022, Coi slammed trolls who called her "skinny." She fumed, "Skinny ? B***h I'm sample sized !!! ... Fresh off the runway size !!! Ittee bitty committee size !!! Take ya N***a and give him back size , wear a shirt no bra size what chu sayyyyyyingggg it's 2023 we gonna keep doing this????"

Later in April 2023, the star made it clear that she is not ashamed of how she looked. "Skinny and proud," the femcee stressed on X. "People be like you need to eat. Only thing I'm eating is this motherf**king hit. Actually... I'm ready to eat another one... Ready for more music?"

During an interview with Apple Music 1's Eddie Francis last year, Coi said she's "dealt with the body shaming situation, honestly my whole entire career." She then noted, "Shout out to all the slim women out there."

"I feel like I actually paved the way in the music industry for a slim woman to just finally be accepted, honestly, after a very long time," she continued. "I wake up every day and say, 'I love my body.' I don't give a f**k."

"When I put my clothes on, I'm not saying, 'Yo, I'm going to put this on to troll.' I'm putting it on because I love to look good, I love to feel good," the female rapper further elaborated. "And that's what I personally, genuinely love to wear and like. When they make it about my body, it's just ongoing. This gets old after a while. It really does."

