 
Christina Hall's Relationship With Now-Estranged Husband Josh Leaves His Ex-Wife 'Blindsided'
Christina and Josh's relationship 'threw a wrench in the healing process' for Chelsea Hall, who was still reeling from her divorce at the time.

  • Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - The ex-wife of Josh Hall has weighed in on his divorce from Christina Hall (Christina El Moussa). In an interview, Chelsea Hall claimed she was blindsided when the now-estranged couple went public with their relationship.

"I didn't know about her or them having a relationship until photos came out" the 37-year-old told Us Weekly. "I assumed he was having a relationship with someone. Only because it was something that came out of the blue."

Chelsea and Josh tied the knot in August 2016 and nearly two years later, they moved to Austin. According to court documents obtained by Us, they called it quits in February 2021, with the former police officer filing for divorce the following month.

The divorce was finalized in May, and two months later in July, Josh and Christina confirmed their romance. "I moved out of our house in June 2021," Chelsea said, noting that Josh "didn't disclose anything about someone else until our divorce was final."

Christina and Josh's relationship "threw a wrench in the healing process" for Chelsea, who was still reeling from her divorce. "It wasn't an easy thing to see. But I got through it and I'm on the other side," she further shared. "I think I was more in shock still and still getting over the divorce and out on my own and back to normal."

Despite the split, Chelsea doesn't have ill feelings toward Josh, whom she called "a go-getter" during their marriage. "He was a great provider. Josh always did everything he could to take care of me and our life," she recalled.

"He always made sure we had the things we needed. He took a lot of pride in his house. He was always out doing stuff, working in the yard, taking care of our dogs. I can't say anything bad about how he took care of his life," she continued. "I don't have ill will toward Josh. We spent seven years together and we were married for almost five."

