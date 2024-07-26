 
Travis Scott Reportedly Dating 50 Cent's Ex Cuban Link
The 'Astroworld' rapper was rumored to be dating the YouTube personality and fitness enthusiast, whose real name is Jamira Haines, who used to date the 'In Da Club' spitter.

  • Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) might have found a new lady. The "Astroworld" rapper was rumored to be dating YouTube personality Cuban Link (Jamira Haines), who used to date fellow rapper 50 Cent.

The dating rumors between Travis and Cuban emerged after a Brazilian fan page for the "Sicko Mode" rapper shared an Instagram post of Travis going out with a woman. The said woman was believed to be the fitness enthusiast.

The snap, which has since been deleted, saw the two walking side by side on a gravel path. Travis was seen wearing dark gray jeans and a black polo. As for Cuban, she slipped into a beige miniskirt and a white cropped tank.

Upon catching wind of the photo, some fans were quickly convinced of their possible romance. "He has no reason to hide behind closed doors now with his other women," one person commented.

  Editors' Pick

"Travis definitely has a thing for thick women, she looks all natural too. Good for him," another fan added. Someone else wrote, "He must be a master at hiding. It’s so rare to see him with a woman."

Supporting the rumored couple, one user noted, "I want it to be serious [side eye] but we just gotta wait." Another person said, "Even if it was serious, I don’t see him publicly claiming a woman like he did Kylie. We will probably never know unless she gets pregnant."

Before he was linked to Cuban, Travis dated Kylie Jenner. The pair, who share two children together, dated for nearly five years before they split in 2022. Kylie, meanwhile, has moved on with actor Timothee Chalamet.

Cuban, on the other hand, sparked breakup rumors with Fifty earlier this year. The "In Da Club" rapper's exes have included actress Vivica A. Fox, 59, billionaire heiress Paris Hilton, 42, and 38-year-old singer Ciara.

