Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Massive Back Tattoo During 'Mamushi' Music Video Shoot in Japan

The 'Girls in the Hood' raptress continues to dominate the scene with a whirlwind month, combining international flair, new ventures as well as community service.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has had an eventful month, with even more thrilling projects on the horizon. She is in the final stages of her "Hot Girl Summer" tour, featuring a few last performances in the U.S., but first, she traveled to Japan to film a music video. This video will accompany her popular track "Mamushi", featuring Yuki Chiba.

Today, Meg took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her trip, posing in an edgy black outfit. In the caption, she expressed her fondness for Japan and her reluctance to return home, stating, "I [red heart and Japan flag emoji] I never want to leave," and added, "MAMUSHI VIDEO SHOOT FINISHED." Her distinctive style was enhanced with Japanese-inspired temporary back tattoos and simple silver accessories. Fans are excited about her latest photos and eagerly anticipate the new music video.

These are far from the only shots she's shared from her trip. Earlier this week, she paused a shopping trip to show off an eye-catching all-denim look, which she paired with a bright red bob. She also recently stepped out in a bold cow-inspired hat, a furry Louis Vuitton bag, and some cow print nails.

An upcoming music video isn't the only thing she has to look forward to, either. Megan Thee Stallion is currently gearing up to drop her very own tequila brand. She also recently teamed up with Bread Of Life, Inc. to help provide Houston's senior citizens with generators following Hurricane Beryl's devastating impact on her hometown.