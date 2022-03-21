 
 

Artist of the Week: Parker McCollum

Aside from being a chart-topper with his single 'To Be Loved by You', the country crooner had another thing to celebrate recently as he performed at a sold-out RodeoHouston show.

AceShowbiz - Parker McCollum has become a chartbreaker following the release of his single "To Be Loved by You". Arriving in January 2021, the song officially ruled the Billboard Country Airplay chart after spending 56 weeks.

It marked Parker's second time to top the list. The Texas crooner scored his first rank with "Pretty Heart", which sees him mourning a woman that he foolishly let slip away. The track itself also appeares on his "Gold Chain Cowboy" album.

Back to "To Be Loved by You", the tune reached No. 1 on Mediabase country radio singles chart. It became the most-played song on the panel with 7,931 spins and 36.3 million audience impressions for the March 6-12 tracking period.

Parker previously shared that "To Be Loved by You" is inspired by his argument with his now-fiancee, Hallie Ray Light. In an interview with The Boot, the singer explained, "[When I started the song], I was actually headed to bus call. We were going on the road ... My merch guy was riding with me in my truck; we were driving to the bus."

"My girlfriend - who's now my fiancee; she was my girlfriend at the time - we were kind of going through it a little bit. I remember saying out loud, 'What does a man have to do to be loved by that girl?' " he continued. "And he was just kind of like, 'Man, you oughta write that down.' And I never write anything down."

"We were about to be at the bus, so I got on the bus, got in the back lounge with a little guitar and just started playing and singing lines and a chorus, and just making stuff up, and exactly that first verse and chorus, how I sang it the very first time out of my mouth is - I never changed anything about it," Parker added. He then divulged that he finally finished the song with the help from songwriter Rhett Akins.

That aside, Parker also celebrated another success recently. Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the 29-year-old happily announced, "73,000 tickets sold out last night. And To Be Loved By You went #1 this weekend. Idk what else to say. To Country Radio and to Houston, TX… THANK YOU! THANK YOU! THANK YOU!"

