Alec Baldwin Looks Weary After 'Rust' Trial Dismissal, Spends Time With Wife Hilaria

The 'Rust' actor appears weary as he steps out with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, for dinner in the Hamptons following the dismissal of his 'Rust' shooting trial.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Two weeks after his "Rust" shooting trial abruptly ended, Alec Baldwin was seen dining out with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, in the Hamptons on Thursday, July 25. The actor looked exhausted after the emotional trial, which saw charges of involuntary manslaughter against him dismissed.

Baldwin sported a casual attire of a light gray checkered shirt and dark gray trousers, while Hilaria opted for a stylish yet casual ensemble of denim jeans and a black cardigan.

The outing came shortly after a juror from the trial spoke out, expressing that the case appeared mishandled from the outset. The juror questioned the decision to charge Baldwin directly and the handling of evidence, including body cam footage and the handling of the firearm used on set.

Baldwin's latest public appearance follows his first red carpet outing since the trial's dismissal, where he attended the HamptonsFilm SummerDocs screening of "War Game". He also broke his silence on Instagram, expressing gratitude to his supporters and the emotional toll the ordeal had taken on his family.

