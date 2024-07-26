 
Alec Baldwin Looks Weary After 'Rust' Trial Dismissal, Spends Time With Wife Hilaria
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Rust' actor appears weary as he steps out with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, for dinner in the Hamptons following the dismissal of his 'Rust' shooting trial.

  • Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Two weeks after his "Rust" shooting trial abruptly ended, Alec Baldwin was seen dining out with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, in the Hamptons on Thursday, July 25. The actor looked exhausted after the emotional trial, which saw charges of involuntary manslaughter against him dismissed.

Baldwin sported a casual attire of a light gray checkered shirt and dark gray trousers, while Hilaria opted for a stylish yet casual ensemble of denim jeans and a black cardigan.

  Editors' Pick

The outing came shortly after a juror from the trial spoke out, expressing that the case appeared mishandled from the outset. The juror questioned the decision to charge Baldwin directly and the handling of evidence, including body cam footage and the handling of the firearm used on set.

Baldwin's latest public appearance follows his first red carpet outing since the trial's dismissal, where he attended the HamptonsFilm SummerDocs screening of "War Game". He also broke his silence on Instagram, expressing gratitude to his supporters and the emotional toll the ordeal had taken on his family.

Prior to the "Rust" trial, Baldwin was spotted in the Hamptons in 2014, looking weary after returning from overseas filming. The actor was accompanied by his wife, Hilaria, and their daughter, Carmen. Baldwin has been actively involved in his family, with Hilaria showcasing their yoga poses and happy moments on social media.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Alec Baldwin and Wife Emerge on Red Carpet for First Time Since 'Rust' Case Dismissal

Alec Baldwin and Wife Emerge on Red Carpet for First Time Since 'Rust' Case Dismissal

Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence in Emotional Message Following 'Rust' Legal Triumph

Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence in Emotional Message Following 'Rust' Legal Triumph

Alec Baldwin Joined by Family and Friends at Dinner to Celebrate 'Rust' Case Dismissal

Alec Baldwin Joined by Family and Friends at Dinner to Celebrate 'Rust' Case Dismissal

Alec Baldwin's Family Rallies in Joyous Relief as 'Rust' Case Is Dismissed

Alec Baldwin's Family Rallies in Joyous Relief as 'Rust' Case Is Dismissed

Latest News
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Face Tax Lien Amid Ongoing Split
  • Jul 28, 2024

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Face Tax Lien Amid Ongoing Split

Comic-Con 2024: Minnie Driver Joins 'Batman: Caped Crusader' as Female Penguin
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Minnie Driver Joins 'Batman: Caped Crusader' as Female Penguin

Comic-Con 2024: Michelle Yeoh Back as Formidable Emperor in 'Star Trek: Section 31' Teaser Trailer
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Michelle Yeoh Back as Formidable Emperor in 'Star Trek: Section 31' Teaser Trailer

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Sex of Fourth Child With Blake Lively
  • Jul 28, 2024

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Sex of Fourth Child With Blake Lively

Firerose Talks About Seeing 'Light at the End of the Tunnel' After Audio of Billy Ray Cyrus' Rant
  • Jul 28, 2024

Firerose Talks About Seeing 'Light at the End of the Tunnel' After Audio of Billy Ray Cyrus' Rant

DreamDoll Shows Love to Supportive Fans After Declaring She Wants Her Natural Body Back
  • Jul 28, 2024

DreamDoll Shows Love to Supportive Fans After Declaring She Wants Her Natural Body Back