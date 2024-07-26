 
Sydney Sweeney Showcases Stunning Figure in Black Corset During Paris Getaway
The actress, who has roles on 'Euphoria' among other projects, shows off her jaw-dropping figure in a black corset while promoting Samsung's latest phone in the City of Love.

AceShowbiz - Sydney Sweeney, the rising star of "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus", treated her fans to a glimpse of her lavish Parisian getaway on Thursday, July 25. The 26-year-old actress shared captivating photos on Instagram, highlighting her incredible figure in a series of glamorous outfits.

In one photo, Sweeney poses provocatively by the iconic Eiffel Tower, wearing a black corset that accentuates her tiny waist and busty neckline. She complements the look with trendy sunglasses and a full face of glam makeup, making her pout and sun-kissed tan pop.

Moreover, Sweeney's fashion extravaganza continued with a shopping spree in the City of Love. She flaunted her toned legs in a £1,600 floral bandeau corset top and matching shorts from Ralph Lauren. Knee-length pastel blue stockings, heels, and a chic handbag completed the ensemble, which showcased her stylish flair.

Despite the glitz and glamor, Sweeney also expressed vulnerability during her trip. At Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, she appeared uncomfortable when shown an AI-generated image of herself. While diplomatically stating her appreciation, her body language suggested otherwise.

On the personal front, Sweeney recently purchased a $13 million beach house in Miami. The opulent mansion boasts cathedral ceilings, mahogany doors, stunning ocean views, and an indoor/outdoor kitchen. The actress's success extends beyond acting, as she has founded her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films.

