Kit Harington Returns to Westeros in 'Game of Thrones: Legends' Mobile Game Ad

HBO TV

The beloved actor from the 'Game of Thrones' series makes a surprising appearance in a promo video for the newly launched 'Game of Thrones: Legends' mobile game, with references to his fan-favorite character Jon Snow.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kit Harington, the iconic actor who brought Jon Snow to life on HBO's "Game of Thrones", has made a remarkable return to the franchise. This time, Harington's re-emergence isn't in a new show or a film, but rather in a mobile RPG puzzle game titled "Game of Thrones: Legends". The game, developed by Zynga for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, offers fans a chance to dive back into the rich and tumultuous world of Westeros.

In an unexpected twist, Harington appears in the promotional trailer for the game, which features him fully immersed in the mobile title and encountering fantastical elements from the series like White Walker eyes. The ad concludes with a nod to fans, showcasing a fan playing the game and delivering the memorable line, "You know nothing Jon Snow."

"The creativity and care taken to create 'Game of Thrones: Legends' is obvious and it feels completely natural to jump back into Westeros for this game," said Harington in a statement. "This is a true love letter to the fans, of whom the franchise would be nothing without, and I’m honored to pay tribute to them in this new campaign."

"Game of Thrones: Legends" tasks players with building and leading their own house in Westeros. Players can strategically assemble a team of champions, equip them with weapons and gear, and face off against formidable foes from both the original "Game of Thrones" series and its prequel, "House of the Dragon". The game presents various modes, including story mode and real-time Raids, where players compete against each other while leveling up their roster of champions.

The game includes renowned characters such as Jon Snow, Arya Stark, Rhaenyra Targaryen and even the mythical dragon Drogon, among others. Players have the opportunity to mix and match heroes and gear to create unique combinations for tackling different game challenges.

"Our teams have developed and built 'Game of Thrones: Legends' to create both an engaging gaming experience and a deep 'Game of Thrones' experience for the fans," said Yaron Leyvand, executive vice president of Mobile Games at Zynga. "It is thrilling to see our work launched alongside this fantastic marketing campaign."

For fans keen to relive the magic of Westeros, "Game of Thrones: Legends" is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Gaming enthusiasts and die-hard followers of the franchise can dive into this new chapter and savor the intricate lore and challenging gameplay that awaits.