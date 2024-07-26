Bethenny Frankel Enjoys Beach Day Out With Artist Niclas Castello After Paul Bernon Split

Instagram Celebrity

Four months after ending her engagement to the film producer, the 'Real Housewives Of New York City' alum is spotted at a beach in Saint-Tropez with the German artist.

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel apparently has moved on from Paul Bernon following their breakup. After calling it quits with her then-fiance, the former star of "The Real Housewives Of New York City" had a fun day out with Niclas Castello.

In a series of pictures that circulated online on Thursday, July 25, it could be seen that the 53-year-old former reality TV star was out and about with the 46-year-old German artist in Saint-Tropez, France. The two enjoyed a fun outing at a beach in the city.

Bethenny and Niclas were photographed strolling around the shore together. They were walking close to each other, seemingly making their way into the water while going barefoot. They also dipped their chest down to their feet in the clear blue water.

Throughout the outing on the sunny day, Bethenny and Niclas kept their hands to themselves. The two also appeared in good spirits as he flashed his radiant big smile and looked at the former Bravo personality. Furthermore, they seemingly had a nice conversation while sitting down on a lounge chair on the side of the beach.

Bethenny showed off her fit physique in a sleeveless orange bodysuit that came with two straps and a plunging neckline. She accessorized herself with a gold chain necklace, a pair of earrings and stacks of bracelets. She also donned a beige beach hat and a pair of stylish sunglasses before ditching them. In addition, her long black hair cascaded down her back.

As for Niclas, he went with a white shirt that he wore unbuttoned. The top came with two long sleeves that he rolled up to reach his elbows. He completed the look with a pair of blue shorts that featured white patterns all over it. To shield his eyes from the harsh direct sunlight, he put on a pair of black shades.

The new sighting came several months after Bethenny split from Paul. She ended her six-year relationship with the businessman and film producer in March after announcing their engagement in March 2021. As for Niclas, he was previously married to model/TV personality Sylvie Meis.