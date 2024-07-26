Christina Hall Accuses Estranged Husband Josh of Financial Misconduct Amid Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

The 41-year-old HGTV star and her ex-husband Josh Hall have been engaged in a contentious divorce proceeding, with accusations of money transfers and surveillance.

AceShowbiz - Christina Hall (Christina El Moussa) is speaking out publicly after Josh Hall returned to social media amidst their tumultuous divorce. The HGTV star took to Instagram to seemingly respond to Josh's photo, which showed him on a walk in the woods and included a prayer hand emoji.

Christina, in her Instagram story, posted a full-glam selfie with a similar prayer hand emoji. She also wrote a message vowing to fight for what she has worked hard for. She accused Josh of being an "insecure man with a large ego" and emphasized that divorces are not overnight occurrences and that there is always a breaking point.

The divorce proceedings escalated this week when Christina filed legal documents alleging that Josh diverted over $35,000 of her rental property income into his personal bank account. She provided a screenshot of a text message she received on July 8, 2024, which she claims shows Josh contacting her property manager to redirect future payments to a different account.

Christina further stated that she had no contact with Josh on July 8 and would not have asked him to transfer funds to his account the day after informing him of their separation. Josh has denied any wrongdoing in response to ET's request for comment.

Christina has also indicated that she will have a "full forensic accounting" performed to investigate any financial irregularities during their marriage. Their union began in 2021, the same year Christina divorced Ant Anstead. Christina was previously married to Tarek El Moussa and shares three children with her former partners.

Despite their divorce, Christina and Josh were scheduled to co-star in a new HGTV show, "The Flip Off", alongside Tarek and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. The show, which was set to pit the couples against each other in renovation competitions, is reportedly still moving forward, although the team is reassessing the situation.

Josh filed for divorce on July 16, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting alimony. Christina filed her own divorce petition, claiming that Josh had transferred $35,000 of her money into his account after their separation. She also objected to his attorney's demand to maintain surveillance cameras in her home.

Christina has stated that she does not believe Josh is entitled to spousal support, as he has his own income. She also suspects that Josh's choice of July 8 as the date of separation may be linked to his financial actions.