Macy Gray Leaves Fans Floored With Her Brazen Crack Confession

In the premiere episode of MTV's reality TV series 'Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets', the 'I Try' hitmaker candidly reveals the boozy secret to her happiness.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Macy Gray still thrives in her 50s and she knows really well how to keep her spirits up. In the season premiere episode of MTV's reality TV series "The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets", the R&B singer has made a shocking confession on the secret to her happiness.

In the new episode that aired on Wednesday, July 24, the celebrity contestants were learning breathing techniques in the mountains of Colombia. Unenthused by the group trip, which involved "consciously over-breathing," Macy declared that she was not a fan of "hippy s**t" and would prefer to unwind by taking drugs.

"Oh God! I just don't do the hippy s**t," the 56-year-old said in her confessional. "I live in L.A., that's hippy kingdom, but for healing that's not how I do it," she lamented.

When a producer probed, "How would you do it?" she replied without hesitation, "Like cocaine and a couple of shots." She added, "Get those edibles down my throat and I'm good, girl! You order me a pizza and I'm straight. I don't need all that s**t, I'm good."

After watching the episode, many viewers were left floored by Macy's brazen confession. The fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their reactions to the "I Try" singer's honesty.

"She has me weak... I simply love her whole personality. That can kind of transparency deserves the world lol," viewer wrote. Another posted, "Macy Gray on Surreal Life is top tier entertainment."

A third gushed, "Macy Gray on this Surreal Life is giving me life. She's so unintentionally funny, omg I've fallen in love with her." A fourth viewer chimed in, "I can't believe Macy Gray said this on national television."

"The way she was dead a** serious lol I respect the honesty," a fifth viewer noted. Someone else supported the star as saying, "Macy Gray is a wild girl but I totally get her."