Bianca Censori Rocks Another Showstopping Outfit During New Outing With Kanye West

Despite relentless backlash, the wife of the 'Gold Digger' rapper continues to flaunt her figure with a racy ensemble as she is out and about in Los Angeles with the Chicago star.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bianca Censori once again made headlines for her outfit. The wife of rapper Kanye West continued to flaunt her figure with a racy ensemble as she was out and about in Los Angeles with the Chicago star.

In photos taken on Thursday, July 25, Bianca could be seen wearing a skimpy bikini top that risked her wardrobe malfunction. The Yeezy architectural designer paired the top with bikini-style shorts in matching color and black heels. For the outing, she had her hair appeared unstyled.

The Australian native was snapped exiting celebrity hotspot Chateau Marmont. She walked toward Ye's $1.2 million Tesla Cybertruck that was waiting outside the establishment.

Ye, meanwhile, joined his wife in an all-black get-up. He wore his usual black hoodie and matching comfy sweatpants that he paired with black shoes.

The outing came after Ye was pictured shielding his scantily-clad Bianca during an outing on Monday. The snaps saw the "Vultures" emcee gesturing to his wife to hide behind him, covering her from the paparazzi's camera.

At the time, Bianca stepped out in a sheer top with a matching skirt. She completed her style for the lunch outing with beige opaque tights, a beige cap and black heels. Ye, on the other hand, donned a hooded sweatshirt, trousers and black sunglasses.

Bianca has been receiving a lot of backlash for her risque choice of style. It was recently reported that more unnamed restaurants are considering banning the controversial couple due to Bianca's inappropriate outfits. "I wouldn't have them in my restaurant," one of the restaurant owners told Daily Mail. "Totally inappropriate and not a good role model for young children to see this out and about. What is wrong with them?"

Another further noted, "No self-respecting restaurant owner or manager should be letting them enter with her dressed like that UNLESS they, in advance, pay to book out the whole restaurant so it is their own private venue while they are there."