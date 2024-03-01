 

Macy Gray's Daughter Has Lifted Restraining Order Against Brother After Accusing Him of Abuse

Aanisah Hinds has dropped the protective order against her estranged brother Tracy whom she accused of being abusive when he's drunk in her previous filing.

AceShowbiz - Macy Gray's daughter has tossed out her restraining order against her brother. Aanisah Hinds was granted a temporary order against Tracy Melvin Hinds - who she accused of abusing their famous mother - earlier this month, but at a court hearing this week, the case was dismissed and the restrictions vacated.

Both Aanisah and Tracy showed up to court and the judge confirmed they both checked in but left before the matter was called for a hearing, according to RadarOnline.com.

The court order said, "There being no appearances at the time the matter is called for hearing, the Petitioner's Request for Restraining Order is discharged. All Temporary Restraining Orders, if any, are dissolved."

In her application for a restraining order, Aanisah called out Tracy's behaviour while drinking claiming he is abusive "every time he drinks, normally monthly." She also wrote, "Tracy got into a physical altercation with my mom. He followed her and harassed her as he always does when he drinks."

Aanisah added in the court documents her boyfriend Cornel Pearson attempted to step in during the alleged bust-up, but said Tracy retaliated by hitting him. She alleged, "We waited for the cops to come while he continued to bang on the doors of our rooms looking for confrontation."

Graphic designer Aanisah said her brother - who she didn't want to be able to access her home as she is pregnant - continued to "harass" his relatives and at one point "pushed" her. She also said when police arrived, she was advised to file a restraining order because there was no video of the incident.

The alleged fight broke out the weekend before last, and Aanisah said in her filing Tracy is abusive "every time he drinks, normally monthly." Her filing also said that the "I Try" singer - whose real name is Natalie Renee McIntyre - wants Tracy "gone" and "will confirm" her feelings.

However, in a statement, the 56-year-old star insisted her son would "never" want to harm her. She told People magazine, "Me and my son love each other and he would never think of causing me any physical harm. Outside of that, like any family, we have our issues and we're dealing with it!"

