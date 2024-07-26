Kourtney Kardashian Left Offended When Baby Tatum Mistakes Her for Grandma Kris Jenner

Instagram Celebrity

The Kardashian/Jenner oldest daughter star is not impressed by the nickname given by her little nephew when she FaceTimed her sister Khloe Kardashian and her baby son, Tatum Thompson.

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian Barker just revealed a nickname that she doesn't fancy being called, and it all unraveled in the latest episode of "The Kardashians". As the 45-year-old Lemme co-founder was touring Australia with her husband Travis Barker, she had an engaging FaceTime call with her sister Khloe Kardashian and her young son, Tatum.

The adorable 23-month-old shuffled closer to the screen, and his mom tried to get him to greet his aunt. "Lovey," Tatum exclaimed, borrowing the endearing term he usually reserves for his grandmother, Kris Jenner. Kourtney's reaction was immediate as she made a face upon hearing the little one's words.

"Kourtney, that is not an insult," Khloe reassured her sister. However, Kourtney wasn't entirely convinced. "Do I look like I'm in my 60s?" she queried, seemingly hinting at her being self-conscious about her appearance following Tatum's blunder.

In a candid moment confessional, Kourtney reflected, "Obviously she's my mom, and she's beautiful. And she's 20-something years older than me, so it's not like the ultimate compliment. Or it kind of is I guess?"

The scene then shifted back to the lighthearted family dynamic. Khloe continued to encourage Tatum to say, "Hi Auntie Kourt." The persistent efforts paid off when Tatum finally managed to say, "Kourt," aligning with what his mother was aiming for. Khloe reinforced this by telling her son, "Yes, this is Auntie Kourt, not Lovey." But Tatum, undeterred, quickly returned to his initial choice of words, once again calling out "Lovey."

All episodes of season 5 of "The Kardashians" are streaming now on Hulu, providing ample content for those invested in the lives and dynamics of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kourtney's interaction with her nephew highlights the blend of humor and introspection that the show's fans have come to expect, while also touching on the complexities of family relationships and the different sentiments attached to seemingly simple nicknames.