Taylor Swift Trolls Ryan Reynolds With Hilarious Shout-Out, Gushes Over 'Deadpool and Wolverine'

Cover Images/Sara De Boer/ROGER WONG Celebrity

As 'Deadpool and Wolverine' hits theaters, Taylor Swift shares her excitement and praises her close friend Ryan Reynolds while playfully trolling him and his wife.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is buzzing with excitement as she gears up to watch "Deadpool & Wolverine", a film starring her close friend Ryan Reynolds. On Thursday, July 25, Swift took to Instagram to share her enthusiasm, posting photos with Reynolds & wife Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy, while heaping praise on the film.

"Over the past few years, I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film," she wrote. "He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it."

When fans were sure she talked about Ryan Reynolds, she hilariously dropped the bomb, "But that's just Hugh for you!" Swift's playful tone continued as she poked fun at her friendship with the Deadpool actor and his wife, "These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave."

Swift isn't just a passive viewer; her involvement with the cast and crew goes beyond red carpets and photo ops. Rumors of a potential cameo have floated around since the film's marketing began, especially after posters featuring Deadpool and Wolverine wearing friendship bracelets similar to those from Swift's Eras Tour concerts emerged.

Reynolds addressed the speculation, saying, "People keep asking if she's in the movie, and I keep saying if there's ever someone else to play Deadpool, I think it might actually be Taylor."

The connection between Swift and the cast, particularly Reynolds, is longstanding. Swift and Reynolds, along with his wife Blake Lively, have been part of a close-knit circle, often spotted together at various events. Their bond even brought Jackman and director Shawn Levy into the mix, as they accompanied Swift and Lively to an NFL game.

As the release date approached, Swift continued to rally her followers on social media, urging them to buy tickets. "Deadpool & Wolverine is out TOMORROW! Here's where to buy tickets if you like things that are unspeakably awesome," she wrote, adding a cheeky reference to Reynolds' character, "Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!"

Taylor Swift pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds

For fans and followers, one question remains: Is Taylor Swift making a surprise appearance in "Deadpool & Wolverine"? Despite Reynolds' denial, the director Shawn Levy hinted at several exciting cameos, keeping the door open for surprises. As the film hits theaters, audiences will finally discover if the pop star has indeed made her Marvel debut.

Until then, Swift's support and endorsement have certainly added an extra layer of excitement to the "Deadpool & Wolverine" release, drawing even more fans to the theaters to join in the fun.