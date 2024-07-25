Gwen Stefani and Anderson .Paak Unite the World with Paris Olympics Anthem 'Hello World'

Music

As the world eagerly anticipates the start of the Summer Olympics in Paris, an electrifying anthem titled 'Hello World' by Gwen Stefani and Anderson .Paak sets the perfect tone for unity and celebration.

AceShowbiz - With the Summer Olympics commencing in Paris this weekend, Gwen Stefani and Anderson .Paak have unveiled their new anthem for the games and Coca-Cola ad, "Hello World." Ryan Tedder, the Grammy Award-winning songwriter, wrote the track.

This song, as per the official Olympics' YouTube, encapsulates "the magic that unfolds when the world converges at the Olympic Games."

Throughout the Paris Olympics, "Hello World" will be featured prominently in both the International Olympic Committee's coverage and Coke advertisements. The song's creation was a collaborative effort between the two companies.

"It's not often that you get to write an official song for the Olympic Games," said Tedder. "I'm honored to be a part of this extraordinary collaboration. The Games provide an invaluable opportunity for us to celebrate our shared humanity globally."

"We wrote this song with the intention of inspiring and uplifting," he added. "I've been an avid viewer of the Olympics since I was a kid, so this is a childhood dream come true."

Anderson .Paak expressed his hopes for the song's impact, "We want this song to be an instant hit and provide a new groove for listeners around the world. But more importantly, we hope to encourage fans and athletes to embrace their individuality as we unite in celebrating the Olympic experience."