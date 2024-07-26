Britney Spears Hopes for Reconciliation With Estranged Sons by Reaching Out to Them

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears wants to fix her relationship with her estranged sons. The "Toxic" hitmaker, who shares sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, reportedly have been reaching out to the two boys in hopes of reconciliation.

"Britney has been reaching out to her sons more," one insider told Us Weekly. "And [she] wants to start spending more time with them when they are ready."

Britney and the teens have been estranged in recent years. Back in 2022, Jayden revealed on Australia's "60 Minutes" that he and his sibling had "emotional trauma" stemming from their relationship with the Princess of Pop.

"I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don't think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that," Jayden told the outlet.

"We've both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we've been through to heal, heal our mental state," he added. "If I complained, she went after [my brother]. I feel guilty, so I am there for him. Mom has treated me better."

Spears, for her part, refuted the claims, asserting via Instagram that she “tried [her] best at being the best person [she could] be” despite a conservatorship over her estate and person. The guardianship, run by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, and Jodi Montgomery, was terminated in 2021.