Guitarist Gary Holt Dragged After Saying Taylor Swift Is Better Than 'Overrated' Beyonce

When defending the 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer's against hateful comments, the Exodus member praises the pop icon's songwriting skills while saying that Beyonce is 'marginally talented.'

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Gary Holt has ignited the wrath of BeyHive with his comments on Beyonce Knowles. The guitarist has been slammed by fans of the R&B diva after calling her "overrated" when comparing her songwriting skills to Taylor Swift's.

During an appearance on the "Scandalous Podcast" earlier this month, the longtime bandleader and main songwriter for trash metal band Exodus defended Taylor against hate comments. When asked what should be done about the "Taylor Swift problem," he responded, "I love Taylor Swift. Why all the hate?"

"She's an extraordinarily hard worker. She's super f**king nice to everybody, and people hate her," the 60-year-old raved over the 34-year-old superstar. He continued. "She's just the biggest pop star on Earth and more power to her."

The metal artist affirmed that he has "no hate for Taylor," praising the pop icon's songwriting skills in today's pop world. "Taylor writes everything. And so, I give her credit," he said. "She's a songwriter. And some of these other people, they require massive teams of... It's just like a factory of songwriting. Who even knows who did what anymore when there's like 20 names on it?"

Gary then turned his attention toward Beyonce's songwriting and collaborations, saying that Beyonce shouldn't call herself a songwriter because of the lengthy lists of writers credited to many of her songs. "Beyonce will put out a song, and there's 30 f**king people on it," he pointed out. "How can 30 people write a song, all gathered together? Like you're not a songwriter, Beyonce."

The musician didn't stop there, adding, "I think Beyonce is the most overrated talent on Earth. I think she's marginally talented." He even criticized Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy for winning a Grammy for her contributions to her mom's song "Brown Skin Girl".

"Her daughter got a songwriting credit and a Grammy because she probably threw some f**kking kindergarten rhyme on one line," Gary claimed. "She now has one-seventh the Grammys Prince - the greatest artist that ever was or ever will be - ever got."

Needless to say, Gary's remarks unleashed the fury of Beyonce's fans, with one of them saying, "mighty white of him." Another person was even more blunt, writing, "So basically he's racist. Got it!"

"I'm sure Beyonce woke up today thinking, 'How does Gary Holt rate my career?' " a third defender claimed. Mocking Gary, a fourth fan asked of the guitarist, "Who?" Someone else wrote, "Not even he believes that."