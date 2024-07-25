Tallulah Willis Noticed 'Extreme Sensitivity' With Five Senses Prior to Autism Diagnosis

Instagram Celebrity

Despite 'still exploring' the diagnosis, the daughter of actor Bruce Willis and actress Demi Moore shares her goal that will give benefit to others with a similar condition.

AceShowbiz - Tallulah Willis has opened up about being diagnosed with autism "later in life." A few months after revealing her diagnosis for the first time, the daughter of actor Bruce Willis and actress Demi Moore shared what she felt before finding out about the condition.

The 30-year-old actress talked about her autism diagnosis in a new interview that was published on Wednesday, July 24. Speaking to PEOPLE, she said, "As I was diagnosed later in life with autism, I'm still exploring how it affects my life and how I see it present in my day-to-day."

Tallulah went on to reflect, "Prior to my diagnosis, I noticed that my extreme sensitivity with my five senses - I've had a heightened sense of taste, smell, touch, sight and hearing since I was a child - was not as common for everyone else."

Despite "still exploring" the diagnosis, Tallulah has a goal that will give benefit to others with a similar condition. She shared, "My goal is to help raise as much awareness and understanding around ASD as I possibly can, specifically in supporting women who are more commonly misdiagnosed."

That same day, nonprofit organization Autism Speaks unveiled that Tallulah has been chosen as the host for its upcoming Los Angeles Gala. Furthermore, she "will be honored for using her platform to raise awareness about autism" at the event.

The gala will be held at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood on October 24. Previously, Dave Grohl, J.K. Simmons, Sarah McLachlan, Alyssa Milano, Jeannie Mai, Kristin Chenoweth and Naomi Campbell among others received the honor.

The board member and special education attorney for Autism Speaks, Georgianna Junco-Kelman, said in a statement, "It is a privilege to have the support of advocates like Tallulah in calling awareness to the most pressing issues for the autistic community."

Tallulah first announced her diagnosis in March. On her Instagram page, she released a throwback video of her and her actor father. In the caption, she penned, "Tell me your autistic without telling me your autistic."