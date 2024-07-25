Drake Feels 'Happier' Since Highly-Publicized Kendrick Lamar Beef, Says Gordo

Instagram/Cover Images/Facebook/INFphoto.com Celebrity

According to Drizzy's close collaborator, the Canadian hip-hop artist is in high spirits and has a positive state of mind despite his public dispute with the 'Not Like Us' hitmaker.

AceShowbiz - In the wake of his highly publicized beef with fellow hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar, Drake has reportedly been feeling "happy as s**t," according to his frequent collaborator, Gordo.

Speaking to People, Gordo explained that Drake has been in a positive state of mind since the dispute began. "Ever since all this has happened... I've seen him happier. It's really weird. He's pretty jolly," Gordo said.

He dismissed rumors that Drake was depressed or disheartened after Lamar's hit track "Not Like Us". "That's just a bad photo from a bad camera. But because it's him, it's put under a magnifying glass... But the guy's been happy as sh*t, to be honest. He's chilling."

Gordo also believes that Drake has moved on from the feud. "He's been past it," he said. "The thing is that he was just on the longest tour ever. He literally did a tour for like a year. I think he's just chilling."

Since the release of his last diss track, "The Heart Part 6", Drake has collaborated on lighter tracks with artists such as Sexyy Red and Camila Cabello.

In the interview, Gordo also discussed his growing friendship with Drake and their work on the album "Honestly, Nevermind". Despite fans speculating that the feud may continue, Gordo believes it is over. However, Elliott Wilson recently suggested that the conflict may not be finished yet.