Kenya Moore's Friend Appears to React to 'Disgusting' Incident at Her Event in Surfaced Video

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - New footage surfacing online seemingly offers a new insight into the alleged controversial incident at Kenya Moore's event. In the said clip, Kenya's friend Akilah Coleman appeared to react to Kenya showing explicit images of her "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" co-star Brittany Eady.

In the video, Akilah and two other ladies could be seen speaking to the camera seemingly after attending an event which Kenya hosted promoting a business venture. "Need to go home and shower, just witnessed a lot of disgusting things," so Akilah said.

Akilah didn't provide context of her remarks, but Internet users believed that she's referring to the porn revenge incident that eventually cost Kenya her peach on "RHOA".

"So she did do it smh but yall feel bad for a 50 yrs old who knew better smh‼️" one Instagram user wrote upon watching the surfaced clip. Another commented, "Y'all if Kenya was innocent she would've still had her job. Like there was video footage released from the event of her calling Brit derogatory names. She did it and with the intent to humiliate her for a tv moment. Next."

Some others urged everyone to just move on. "Why are we STILL talking about this? At this point I think the new girls team is leaking everything to the media. We STILL not watching boo. Next," someone said.

"We still on this? She's been 'fired' what more do yal want? It's getting weird. It's beginning to look like promo for RHOA at this point," another penned. One fan, meanwhile, claimed, "Akilah still sticking beside Kenya tho so it couldn't have been that bad or crazy lol."

Kenya was fired from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" after it was reported that she displayed sexually explicit images of her co-star Brittany at her event during a filming of the show's season 16. The former Miss USA, however, denied the accusations.

"I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail," Kenya shared on X, formerly Twitter. "I have always been vindicated. I can't talk about STORY even with people planting fake news."