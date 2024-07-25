Taylor Swift's Best Friend Abigail Anderson Berard Quotes Star's Song for Baby News

Instagram Celebrity

The pop star's longtime best friend takes to her Instagram account to share exciting news that she's expecting a child with her husband Charles 'Charlie' Berard, whom she married in September 2022.

AceShowbiz - Abigail Anderson Berard, known for her close friendship with Taylor Swift since high school, is expecting her first child. She announced the news on Instagram, quoting lyrics from Swift's song "But Daddy I Love Him", "I'm having his babyyyy…."

Anderson Berard married Charles "Charlie" Berard in September 2022, her second marriage following her divorce from photographer Matt Lucier. The couple celebrated the holidays and attended events together, including a recent stop on Swift's Eras Tour in Nashville.

In a touching tribute, Swift featured Anderson Berard in her 2008 song "Fifteen" from the album "Fearless," describing their friendship and early aspirations. "You sit in class next to a red-head named Abigail/ And soon enough you're best friends/ Laughing at the other girls/ Who think they're so cool/ We'll be out of here as soon as we can," sings Swift in one part of the song.

Taylor Swift and Anderson Berard's friendship has been celebrated over the years, with joint appearances in public and social media posts expressing their affection. Through thick and thin, the pair have supported each other, marking milestones and offering unwavering friendship.

"I have a lot of friends who do what I do. Either they're actresses or singers or things like that. But my best friend, Abigail, we met when I was 15. First day of school freshman year we sat next to each other in English," Swift said during an interview on "The Oprah Winfrey Show".