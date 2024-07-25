John Schneider Marries Paul Sorvino's Widow Dee Dee Less Than 2 Years After Wife Alicia's Death

Facebook Celebrity

The 'Dukes of Hazzard' star surprises everyone with the news of his and Dee Dee's union, which comes after both of them lost their spouses within the past two years.

AceShowbiz - On Tuesday, July 23, 64-year-old John Schneider tied the knot with Dee Dee Sorvino, 55, in Las Vegas. The wedding took place 17 months after the death of Schneider's wife, Alicia Allain, and eight years after the demise of Sorvino's husband, Paul Sorvino.

Schneider's late wife Alicia passed away in February 2023 after a battle with breast cancer. Paul Sorvino, known for his iconic roles in films like "Goodfellas" and "Romeo + Juliet", died from natural causes in July 2022.

News of the couple's nuptials was met with joy and support. Schneider announced the event with a heartfelt post on Facebook, expressing his gratitude for finding happiness again after losing his previous wife.

"Big news everybody! DeeDee and I got hitched last night in Vegas!" he wrote. "I never dreamed that happiness would be possible again."

The couple reportedly plans to hold an official wedding celebration at the Hollywood Museum on August 1, the same location where they first encountered each other.

Schneider previously shared that meeting Dee Dee had brought solace and a sense of purpose to his life following Alicia's passing. In an interview, he called their relationship "a miracle" and a testament to God's plan to bring him and a fellow widower together who could offer understanding and support.

Both John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino have been open about the challenges and emotions they have experienced during their time of grief. They have used their platforms to raise awareness about the importance of seeking support and finding ways to cope with loss.

The couple's journey from shared sadness to finding solace and joy together is a testament to their resilience and the power of human connection. Their story serves as an inspiration to others who may be navigating similar paths of loss and healing.