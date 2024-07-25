Paul Feig and Jason Blum Team Up for Chilling Adaptation of 'Worst Roommate Ever'

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Movie

The comedic horror director, known for his works 'Bridesmaids' and 'Ghostbusters', joins forces with Blumhouse to adapt the chilling Netflix unscripted series 'Worst Roommate Ever' into a gripping thriller.

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Paul Feig, known for his directorial work on "Bridesmaids" and "Ghostbusters", is set to helm the feature adaptation of Blumhouse's hit Netflix series "Worst Roommate Ever". The film will tell the tale of a single woman who unknowingly becomes the new roommate of a deceptive serial squatter who poses as a perfect gentleman. As the squatter's true nature unveils, a dangerous and suspenseful battle for possession of her home ensues.

Feig and Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum express their excitement about collaborating on this thrilling project. "This story is tailor-made to deliver the scares, thrills, emotion, and comedy of dread that we both love to share with audiences," says Feig. Blum adds, "Paul's ability to strike a balance between the dark and the light makes him the perfect director for this story."

Inspired by William Brennan's 2018 New York Magazine article, the "Worst Roommate Ever" series has fascinated audiences with its unnerving stories of disastrous living situations. The feature adaptation will focus specifically on the chilling tale of "serial squatter" Jamison Bachman, alias Jed Creek.

The film's screenplay is written by Stephen Susco, who penned the acclaimed horror film "Unfriended: Dark Web". The producing team includes Laura Fischer, Jason Blum, Chris Morgan and Scoop Wasserstein. Executive producers are Ainsley Morgan, William Brennan and Bea Sequeira.

With Feig's comedic flair and Blumhouse's expertise in the horror genre, "Worst Roommate Ever" promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience. The film's release date and casting details are yet to be announced.