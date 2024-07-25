Lady GaGa to Perform at Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Instagram Music

This Friday, global superstars, including the 'Bad Romance' songstress, will electrify the 2024 Paris Olympic Games' Opening Ceremony with performances that will be nothing short of iconic.

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - This announcement comes after weeks of swirling rumors and intense speculation. Both Lady GaGa and Celine Dion were recently spotted in Paris, heightening fan anticipation. Lady GaGa, known for her unparalleled stage presence and vocal prowess, was seen waving to fans from her car and later standing by a piano on a floating platform on the River Seine. Her performance on this grand stage will be her first televised appearance since her soulful rendition of "Hold My Hand" at the Academy Awards last year.

Celine Dion's appearance is particularly noteworthy as it marks her first performance since revealing her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, a rare and challenging condition. Spotted outside the Royal Monceau Hotel, Dion signed autographs and waved to admiring fans. This will be a monumental return for the "My Heart Will Go On" singer, who previously performed at the Atlanta Olympic Games in 1996, delivering the moving song "The Power of the Dream".

According to reports, both singers will perform Edith Piaf's classic "La Vie en Rose", adding a quintessentially French touch to their performances. While the complete lineup of performers for the opening ceremony has been kept mostly under wraps, the inclusion of these two powerhouse artists promises an unforgettable night.

The parade of nations, a hallmark of any Olympics opening ceremony, will see more than 10,000 athletes sail down the River Seine on approximately 160 boats, culminating at the Trocadero, across from the iconic Eiffel Tower. Additional festivities will include the raising of the host nation's flag, singing of its anthem, and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron.

For those interested in watching, the opening ceremony will air live on NBC starting at 1:30 P.M. ET and will be available on various NBC platforms, including Peacock and the NBC Sports app. This comprehensive coverage ensures fans won't miss a second of the action, whether on traditional TV channels or streaming services.