Matthew McConaughey Lets Wife Camila Alves Put on Sunscreen on His 'Buns' in New Photo

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Matthew McConaughey apparently has been living his life to the fullest during summer. As seen in a new photo on social media, the "Free State of Jones" actor let his wife Camila Alves put on sunscreen on his "buns."

On Wednesday, July 24, the 54-year-old actor and his 41-year-old wife offered social media users a look at their activities together. Making use of their Instagram page, they uploaded a photo from their fun day at what appeared to be their house.

In the never-before-seen picture, it could be seen that Matthew and Camila were soaking up the sun near a swimming pool, on which they had a huge pink flamingo float. He was lying down on his stomach on a lounge chair. The "Serenity" actor, who ditched his pants, was reading a magazine and sipping his drink.

In the meantime, Camila sat down on the same chair, looking serious as she held a tube of sunscreen. She was getting ready to apply the sunscreen on her husband's butt, which was blurred in the snap.

For the relaxing day, Matthew and Camila looked in sync in their white ensembles. The actor went with a short-sleeved white shirt. He completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses, a silver wrist watch as well as brown-and-black hat.

As for Camila, the Brazilian-American model and designer showed off her fit physique in a white bra top that came with a halter neck design. She covered part of her body with a pink towel. To shield her eyes from the harsh direct sunlight, she wore a pair of shades. In addition, her long dark-colored hair was styled in a sleek high ponytail.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2012 after dating for six years, appeared to have the outdoor pool all to themselves. Along with the photo, the "Dallas Buyers Club" actor wrote in the caption of the post, "Burnt buns are no fun."

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses from Instagram users. In the comments section, one in particular wrote, "Camille is a lucky girl!!" Replying to the caption, another joked, "No, but gentle hands apply cream can be," adding a slew of laughing face emojis. Meanwhile, a third penned, "C'mon Matthew, take the blur off and show us what you're working with!"